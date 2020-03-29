Salina, KS

Governor’s Stay-At-Home Order Supersedes Local Orders

Todd PittengerMarch 29, 2020

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly’s statewide stay at home order which goes into effect Monday supersedes a similar local orders. That includes the local order issued by Saline County Health Officer Jason Tiller, which also was to have gone into effect Monday. The Saline County order was scheduled to be in effect for thirty days.

According to Saline County, the first 21 days of the local Safer At Home order are replaced by the statewide order.

Under the Governor’s order Kansans are directed to stay home unless performing one of the following essential activities:

  • Obtaining food, medicine and other household necessities;
  • Going to and from work at a business or organization performing an essential function as identified in the Kansas Essential Function Framework;
  • Seeking medical care;
  • Caring for children, family members or pets, or caring for a vulnerable person in another location;
  • Engaging in an outdoor activity, provided individuals maintain a distance of six feet from one another and abide by the 10-person limitation on gathering size.

The executive order can be viewed here: https://governor.kansas.gov/newsroom/executive-orders/

