Governor Urges All Kansas Schools to Close

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly is recommending that all public schools across the state close for this upcoming week. The governor made the announcement at a media conference Sunday evening.

Kelly echoed what a statement made by Kansas Education Commissioner Dr. Randy Watson earlier in the day.

They recommend schools currently coming off of spring break, suspend operations for the week March 16-20. All schools scheduled for spring break the week of March 16-20 will continue as planned.

For schools who have spring break later in time they are recommending they also close schools for the period of March 16-20. Kelly said closing all schools during this same period of time provides Kansas officials the time needed to finalize a comprehensive plan for how to address COVID-19. She said many things will have to considered, everything from resuming classes at schools to resuming classes remotely. It is not anticipated that classes will be out for the rest of the semester.



The Governor said the state will offer any assistance necessary to any decisions which are made.

While urging schools to close, the governor stopped short of ordering them to. School closures are not mandatory.