Governor to Meet with President Trump

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly is planning to meet with President Trump.

The governor’s office announced yesterday that Kelly and Trump will meet on Wednesday to discuss the state’s phased reopening plan. They will also talk about Kansas’ statewide COVID-19 testing strategy and protecting the food supply chain.

Kansas is continuing to gradually reopen its businesses. Hair salons and barbershops can reopen starting today after being closed for nearly two months due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The businesses will be allowed to take customers by appointment only and they are being required to limit the number of people inside their salons.