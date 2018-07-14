Salina, KS

Governor Stops in Salina

Todd PittengerJuly 14, 2018

Kansas Governor Jeff Colyer made a stop in Salina on Saturday. The Governor was touring the area with Kansas Farm Bureau President Rich Felts, making multiple stops.

Colyer is currently campaigning to keep the job he inherited earlier this year. He became Governor  when Sam Brownback resigned to become President Donald Trump’s Ambassador-at-Large for International Religious Freedom.

Colyer told KSAL News the overwhelming sentiment he is hearing as he travels Kansas is that people want to see the state going in a new direction, in “the right direction”.

 

 

The Governor said he supports the current school funding formula, which is on the verge of receiving approval from the Kansas Supreme Court.

 

Colyer and Felts both discussed the current tariff situation, and how it is negatively impacting Kansas farmers and the farm economy. Both indicated they have been in communication with the Kansas delegation in Washington D.C.  Felts said the issue is concerning  because about 30 percent of the commodities produced in Kansas and the U.S. are exported. He added that a good working relationship with our neighbors, Canada and Mexico, could be key.

 

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2018. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

Governor Stops in Salina

July 14, 2018

