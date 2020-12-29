Governor Signs Unemployment Measure

Kansas residents will not have to wait to apply for jobless benefits.

Governor Laura Kelly announced yesterday that she has signed an executive order that waives the one week requirement for residents who apply for unemployment.

For states who have waived the “waiting week,” Congress will federally fund 50-percent of the first week of compensable regular unemployment benefits until March 14th. The governor’s executive order will stay in effect until it’s rescinded or when the current State of Disaster emergency expires.