Salina, KS

Now: 33 °

Currently: Light Rain Fog/Mist

Hi: 37 ° | Lo: 27 °

Governor Signs Unemployment Measure

MetrosourceDecember 29, 2020

Kansas residents will not have to wait to apply for jobless benefits.

Governor Laura Kelly announced yesterday that she has signed an executive order that waives the one week requirement for residents who apply for unemployment.

For states who have waived the “waiting week,” Congress will federally fund 50-percent of the first week of compensable regular unemployment benefits until March 14th. The governor’s executive order will stay in effect until it’s rescinded or when the current State of Disaster emergency expires.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2020. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :


Latest Stories

Kansas News

Governor Signs Unemployment Measure

Kansas residents will not have to wait to apply for jobless benefits. Governor Laura Kelly announ...

December 29, 2020 Comments

Stroller, Electronics Stolen

Kansas News

December 29, 2020

Duo Arrested in Salina Hotel Burgla...

Top News

December 29, 2020

Cracked, Soaked Equipment Blamed in...

Top News

December 29, 2020


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Governor Signs Unemployme...
December 29, 2020Comments
Stroller, Electronics Sto...
December 29, 2020Comments
2 Central Kansas Men Hurt...
December 29, 2020Comments
Neb. Woman Killed in NW K...
December 29, 2020Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2020 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices