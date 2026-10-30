Governor Reappoints Judge Allie Burris

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly Friday reappointed Allie Burris of Salina to a judgeship position in the 28th Judicial District.

According to the Governor’s Office, Burris was first appointed to the judgeship position in September 2025 after working as an attorney at Blackwell & Struble and serving as an appointed defense counsel in drug court. She is active in the Salina community, having previously served as a board member for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Salina and the Salina Child Care Association.

“Judge Burris has served the 28th Judicial District well over the past year,” Governor Laura Kelly said. “I look forward to her continued contributions to her community as a district court judge.”

“I am truly honored by the opportunity to continue serving my community in this capacity. The 28th Judicial District has cultivated not only my personal development, but my professional one as well,” said Judge Allie Burris. “Service to my community is what lead me to the legal profession, and I intend to continue carrying that sentiment with me in this role.”