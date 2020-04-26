Salina, KS

Governor Reaches Agreement With Churches

Todd PittengerApril 26, 2020

Kansas  Governor Laura Kelly says her administration has reached an agreement with the two churches who filed a lawsuit over limiting religious gatherings.

“My highest priority has been, and will continue to be, keeping Kansans safe during this pandemic,” Kelly said. “While I am confident that we have the law on our side, the agreement with these two churches will allow us to move forward and focus our efforts on mitigating the spread of the disease and working to restart the economy.” 

The settlement comes less than a week before Governor Kelly is expected to make a decision on whether to open the state back up or keep in place the mass gathering and disease mitigation restrictions. Under the agreement, the two churches agree to comply with safety protocols put in place by the court.

“Since this case was filed on April 16, Ford County has seen a spike in COVID-19 cases going from 51 positives to 419,” Kelly said. “I know this is a difficult time for everyone, but I want to take a moment and thank all of the first responders and medical staff for their sacrifice. They are on the front lines of this disease and they are true heroes.  Our job is to not make theirs harder. And, our advice to all Kansans remains the same – stay home and stay safe. We are bending the curve, but we must continue to be vigilant in our mitigation efforts.”

