UPDATE: Governor Orders All Schools Closed

Governor Kelly Tuesday announced the closure of Kansas Schools as we know them.

When USD 305 reopens, instruction won’t look the same. District staff will use guidelines provided by a statewide committee of Kansas teachers to develop a new learning model for Salina students.

This means:

Students who attend Salina Public Schools will not have class March 23 – March 27.

During that time our teachers will develop new ways of instruction to be used for the remainder of the school year.

By March 30, a plan for instruction will be shared with parents and the school community.

Once the Kansas State Department of Education has approved the plan, instruction will resume.

Students will not be coming back to full-day, whole-class instruction.

Outside of limited instructional opportunities, all school activities and events in our buildings will be canceled through May 31.

What is certain is that USD 305 students will have the opportunity to continue learning. Different strategies and approaches will be in place across the state, and what that looks like in Salina will be decided as a committed staff work through recommendations and the resources needed. Salina Public Schools will continue to communicate through parent notifications, online (usd305.com), local media outlets, and on social media.

—



ORIGINAL: Kansas Governor Laura Kelly has ordered all K – 12 public schools to remain closed for the rest of this current school year. While the schools will be closed, classes will resume, but not in person but remotely.

The Governor made the announcement at a media conference Tuesday afternoon.

Kelly said all school superintendents were briefed earlier in the day.

The Governor said more specific information will be made available to all teachers and parents within 24 hours from their specific school.

A complete plan will be released on Wednesday.