Governor Kelly to Delay Opening of Public Schools

MetroSourceJuly 17, 2020

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly is expected to sign an executive order on Monday delaying the start of K through 12 public schools until after the Labor Day weekend.

The announcement reportedly follows a “Red of Ed” rally held Wednesday on the steps of the state Capitol in which teachers expressed fears about the continuing COVID-19 pandemic.

Officials say the governor’s order includes hourly hand washing in schools and more frequent room cleanings.

Meanwhile, students from 7th grade on up will have to wear a mask while classes are in session.

No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media's express consent.

