Governor Issues Statewide Stay-at-Home Order

Kansas is joining 22 other states and ordering citizens to stay at home. Kansas Governor Laura Kelly is issuing a statewide stay-at-home order, which goes into effect Monday.

At a Saturday morning media conference the Governor said the order will go into effect Monday, March 30th and remain in effect at least though Sunday, April 19th.

Kelly said within a week it’s anticipated Kansas will have at least 900 positive cases of the COVID-19 Coronavirus.

Under the order, residents will be directed to stay at home unless they have essential needs. Essential businesses that will remain open include businesses like grocery stores, health care facilities, childcare facilities, and pharmacies.

Citizens can still go to work if their business is essential, go get food, medicine, and medical care as needed. They can also continue to offer care to others and animals if needed. They can go outside to exercise, if they maintain social distance and stay in a group smaller than 10.