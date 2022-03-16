Governor Calls For Ending State’s Food Sales Tax

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly is calling for an end to the state’s food sales tax. Kelly visited the Kansas Food Bank in Wichita on Tuesday to discuss her proposal to eliminate the tax noting that it will help Kansans as grocery prices rise.

Kelly says eliminating the state’s 6.5 percent food sales tax will save families more than $500 per year.

“Axing the food tax will directly help hard-working Kansans save money and get much-needed relief from the pandemic-induced inflation,” Governor Laura Kelly said. “I urge the Legislature to work together to send me a clean bill eliminating the state’s sales tax on food as quickly as possible.”

A Kansas Senate committee approved a bill last month that would eliminate the tax by January 2024, but it has not reached the full Senate for a vote.

Some facts about Kansas’ current food tax:

Kansans pay more for groceries than people in almost every other state. At 6.5%, Kansas has the second-highest rate on groceries in the country.

The state has the resources to eliminate the sales tax on groceries. With the largest budget surplus in 40 years, the state can responsibly manage the budget while also saving Kansans money.

