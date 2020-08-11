Governor Applauds KANSASWORKS Virtual Job Fair

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly today celebrated the success of this year’s third KANSASWORKS Statewide Virtual Job Fair, which involved 189 employers and 1,182 jobseekers.

“COVID-19 has presented major challenges for workforce services in our state, but we must continue to do all we can to help people find employment opportunities,” Governor Laura Kelly said. “These virtual fairs are a great system to connect employers and jobseekers across the state so that we can get Kansas back to work, safely.”

After the online event from Tuesday, July 28, to Thursday, July 30, participating employers once again reported strong response from people looking for work statewide.

“This virtual job fair system works, as evidenced by the huge turnout of jobseekers at all three events so far this year,” Secretary of Commerce David Toland said. “I’m very proud of the KANSASWORKS team and Local Workforce Development Boards partners, for their dedication to ensuring that Kansans have access to employers and excellent employment opportunities, while keeping everyone safe.”

The success of the virtual job fairs demonstrates Kansans’ ability to adapt to challenges in providing a virtual tool to connect jobseekers with a variety of employment opportunities across the state.

As concerns for the health and safety of Kansans remain high due to COVID-19, the Department of Commerce will maintain the virtual job fair system for the remainder of 2020. Statewide events will take place on the following dates:

August 25-27

September 22-24

October 27-29

December 8-9

As these dates draw closer, updates will be provided with employer and jobseeker registration links for each individual virtual fair.