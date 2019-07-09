Salina, KS

Gov. Tabs Robinson to Lead Justice Reform Commission

Lauren FitzgeraldJuly 9, 2019

Today Governor Laura Kelly announced Reggie Robinson as the facilitator for the Kansas Criminal Justice Reform Commission.

“Reggie has a distinct and esteemed background that will contribute greatly to this position,” Kelly said. “Kansas needs comprehensive criminal justice reform, and Reggie will be integral to this effort.”

Robinson, a Lawrence resident, currently serves as Vice Chancellor for Public Affairs at the University of Kansas. Previously, Robinson served as the director of the School of Public Affairs and Administration from July 2014 – August 2017. He was a professor of law and Director for the Center of Law and Government at Washburn University. Robinson was a White House Fellow and Special Assistant to Attorney General Janet Reno in 1993. He served as Deputy Associate Attorney General of the U.S. from 1996 – 1997, and Acting Director for Department of Justice’s Office for Victims of Crime from 1997 – 1998.

Robinson received his undergraduate and graduate law degrees from the University of Kansas. He also served in the U.S. Army as an active duty field artillery officer.

The Kansas Criminal Justice Reform Commission was created as part of HB 2290, which passed during the 2019 legislative session. The governor appoints one criminal defense attorney or public defender, one member representative of the faith-based community, and one facilitator to provide administrative assistance to develop a project plan and assist the Commission in its duties. This facilitator is not a member of the Commission.

