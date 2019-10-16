Salina, KS

Good Karma; K-9 Finds Pot

October 16, 2019

A police dog named Karma helped sniff out a drug runner with 98-packages of marijuana in his vehicle.

A traffic stop near I-135 led to a drug related arrest early Wednesday morning. According to Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan, a deputy on patrol stopped an SUV after the driver failed to make a stop on the State Street exit around 1:06am.

The deputy observed an open can of beer inside the 2019 Dodge Durango and performed a roadside sobriety test. He then called for a drug sniffing dog to come to the scene.

The Salina Police Department’s K-9 officer Karma then hit on the vehicle, helping officers to find 106-pounds of marijuana packaged for sale in the back of the Dodge.

Deputies arrested 49-year-old Alberto Lopez of Louisville, KY on charges that could include possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, drug paraphernalia, open container and failure to stop at a stop sign.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2019. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

