Gold Coin Donated to Salina Salvation Army

The Salina Salvation was blessed this week with the donation of a gold coin to its Kettle Campaign fund raising effort.

Captain Lynn Lopez tells KSAL News it all started Tuesday when she received a phone call from a gentleman from Ryan Roofing who was interested in making a donation. He asked several questions about how the agency serves the community, and about this year’s Red Kettle Campaign.

Lopez says he was satisfied with the way they serve and felt this was a good place to make a donation. So Ryan asked her, “what’s a good donation?”

Lopez explained any donation is a good donation as it all goes to serve the community. He then asked “well what would make your toes wiggle?” Lopez laughed and said they have recently received several surprise donations in large amounts. He asked if she had ever received a gold coin, which she has not.

Lopez says she has waited 10 years for that to happen, and it happened when Ryan dropped one off later in the afternoon.

Ryan said he received a gold coin at birth, which was worth about $20 at the time. Today the coin is worth anywhere from $1,800- $2,400. The Salvation Army is currently having it appraised .

Lopez says “what a delightful gift to the Salvation Army in a time where the need is so great.”

The Salina Salvation Army expressed its gratitude to Ryan Roofing for stepping up and making their day.