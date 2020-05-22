Salina, KS

GoFund Skyfire

Jeff GarretsonMay 22, 2020

Concerns about a sluggish economy almost shot down Salina’s fireworks show this year before it got off the ground.

Dave Taggeman with Salina Ambucs tells KSAL News that a look at how small businesses have been hit hard – made organizers take a hard look at moving forward.

 

 

Taggeman added just before they were set to make an announcement to cancel the event, they got some encouragement from some local business leaders.

 

 

Organizers have started a GoFundMe page which can be accessed by searching for Skyfire on the fundraising site.

Ambucs is planning on raising enough money for a new electronic show with music timed down to the millisecond to match the notes with exploding shells in the sky.

The price tag is about $25,000. The 2019 event cost about $17,000 to deploy. The launch will once again be on East Crawford Rec Area but because of construction, moves closer to Matson field.

“Any donation big or small will be greatly appreciated,” Taggeman said.

No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media's express consent.

