Glass Damage and Burglary at Salina Gas Station

The front door is hit out by a rock and several items from inside stolen at a Salina gas station.

Salina Police Capt. Paul Forrester says that the burglary happened at Rod’s, 1339 N. 9th St., at 12:30 a.m. Sunday.

Surveillance video shows a white male throwing a rock through the front glass door, before entering the convenience store. While inside, the burglar stole Cigarillos, Jule Menthol Pods, Cosmic Brownies, Kit Kat candy bars and Bud Light beer.

When authorities arrived, they found the rock that suspect used to break the glass inside of the building by the shattered door.

Total loss including the burglary and theft is $720.