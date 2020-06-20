Donors are needed to roll up their sleeves and give blood at the 25th annual Pump Up the Volume Blood Drive to help avoid a summer shortage.

The American Red Cross and Rocking M radio invite you to give blood and rock on at the 25th annual Pump Up the Volume Blood Drive June 22-24 at Sunrise Presbyterian Church. The annual summer blood drive remains extremely successful because of Salina’s generous blood donors.

Rocking M listeners can donate blood during the three-day drive and vote for their favorite participating radio station. The winning station will receive a traveling trophy and, bragging rights in this friendly competition.

Since 2010, the Pump Up the Volume blood drive has collected more than 3,860 donations. This year’s event hopes to collect 187 donations.

“We are excited to be carrying on the time-honored tradition of the Pump Up the Volume Blood Drive,” said Hannah Holt, Rocking M Media promotions manager. “We support the lifesaving work that blood donations make and are ready to actively challenge our listeners to make a difference in the world today!”

Pump Up the Volume Blood Drive

June 22-23 from noon – 7 p.m.

June 24 from 8 a.m. — 2 p.m.

Sunrise Presbyterian Church, 825 E. Beloit Ave.

The Red Cross is now testing all blood, platelet and plasma donations for COVID-19 antibodies for a limited time, providing donors insight into whether they have been exposed to this coronavirus. Donors who help support the urgent need by giving at this drive will be able to view their results 7-10 days after donation through the Red Cross Blood Donor App or at RedCrossBlood.org. Thanks to Amazon, all those who come to give June 1-30 will receive a $5 Amazon.com Gift Card via email.*

Each Red Cross blood drive and donation center follows the highest standards of safety and infection control, and additional precautions – including temperature checks, social distancing and face coverings for donors and staff – have been implemented to protect the health of all those in attendance.

Donors of all blood types are urged to roll up a sleeve during the 25th annual Pump Up the Volume Blood Drive. Make an appointment to donate blood by downloading the free Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

How to donate blood

All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.

Blood donors can save time at their next donation by using RapidPass® to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, before arriving at the blood drive. To get started, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Blood Donor App.