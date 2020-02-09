Girl Scout Cookie Sales Begin Thursday

One of the tastiest times of the year is here. Girl Scout Cookie sales begin later this week, on Thursday. Cookie sales this year begin on February 13th and go through March 22nd.

According to the organization, each year Girl Scouts of Kansas Heartland learn valuable leadership and life skills through the Girl Scout Cookie Program. The Girl Scout Cookie Program teaches girls about entrepreneurship as they have fun learning essential skills like money management, public speaking, and decision making, which set them up for a lifetime of success. Nine in ten Girl Scouts say the cookie program has built their entrepreneurship skills and their interest in pursuing entrepreneurship as a career path—so every cookie purchase is an investment in the world-changing business leaders of tomorrow. What’s more, each and every purchase stays local to power amazing experiences and leadership opportunities for girls in communities across Kansas.

The Cookie Program powers amazing Girl Scout experiences that might not have been possible otherwise. Girl Scouts from various troops in northwest Kansas spent a week traveling through New Mexico and Arizona, culminating in a day-long expedition at the Grand Canyon. Troop 40633 ventured east instead and elected to visit New York City, even paying a visit to Girl Scout Central. Other girls chose to fuel outdoor adventures at Girl Scout summer camp right here in Kansas. They participated in everything from archery to zip lining. And while each girl made a unique decision, one thing was true for each of them. Funds from their cookie business powered these experiences for Kansas Girl Scouts.

This year, Girl Scouts’ commitment to giving back within the community reaches a milestone year. The Cookie Share Program turns 10 years old in 2020, and to celebrate this year, our goal is to reach a total of 200,000 cookie shares donated to local organizations since the program’s inception. Girl Scouts across Kansas give cookie customers the option of sharing cookies with service men and women, their families, and local charities like the Kansas Food Bank. It’s simple. Supporters can purchase a package of cookies and donate it. Since the program began in 2010, Girl Scouts of Kansas Heartland has distributed more than 175,000 packages of cookies to members of the military and local charities, including 16,000 cookie shares in 2019 alone.

With one of two lemon cookies available nationwide this year, Girl Scouts of Kansas Heartland is celebrating the Lemonades® cookie, a tasty way to support young female entrepreneurs. These savory slices of shortbread with lemon-flavored icing are joined by Thin Mints®, Caramel deLites®, Peanut Butter Patties®, Peanut Butter Sandwiches, Shortbreads, Thanks-A-Lots®, Girl Scout S’mores® , and the gluten-free Caramel Chocolate Chip varieties priced at $5 per package. This year also marks the final Cookie Season for the Thanks-A-Lot. Those supporting Girl Scout entrepreneurs are encouraged to stock up and thank this delicious chocolate-dipped cookie for 15 years of enjoyment.

Make plans today to invest in local girls and your community by supporting the Girl Scout Cookie Program. Looking for a local Girl Scout Cookie Entrepreneur? Enter your zip code at kansasgirlscouts.org, call the Cookie Hotline at 888-686-MINT, or download the free, official Girl Scout Cookie Finder app for iOS and Android mobile devices. Visit kansasgirlscouts.org to find more sweet details.