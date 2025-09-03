Gills Point S: New Name, Same Service

A tire store in Salina which developed a reputation of low prices and excellent service is under a new name, but the dedication to price and service has not changed. Gills Point S Tire & Auto Service, formerly known as Peerless Tires, celebrated its official grand opening on Wednesday.

Area Sales Manager Matt Rook told KSAL News the Gills family acquired all of the Peerless locations at the end of 2024. At that time they became part of the Point S family.

The Gills Point S headquarters is in Oregon. There are 135 locations across the country, including 12 in Kansas.

Rook says the customer benefits from the company’s strength in numbers, in the form of even better prices and a longer warranty.

The local Gills Point S staff in Salina has over 50 years of combined service in the tire and auto service industry. The store is located at 680 S Front Street.

_ _ _