Gilbreath Joins Beef Council Staff

Hailey Gilbreath is the new director of communications for the Kansas Beef Council (KBC). She brings a wealth of experience in communications, digital marketing and design, having served as the communications manager for the United Sorghum Checkoff Program and, most recently, as the marketing coordinator for Ranchbot Monitoring Solutions. Gilbreath graduated from Missouri State University with a bachelor’s degree in agricultural communications and a minor in animal science.

“I am excited to join the Kansas Beef Council team and contribute to the ongoing efforts to promote beef as a staple meat choice for families across Kansas,” she said. “I also look forward to continuing the important work that drives success for our Kansas beef producers and strengthens our agricultural community.”

Gilbreath will oversee all communications and marketing efforts while promoting the KBC and Beef. It’s What’s For Dinner. brands to consumer audiences.