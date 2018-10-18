Geary County Sheriff Arrested

A sheriff in eastern Kansas was arrested on multiple charges on Thursday.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation released the following statement:

“Today, special agents of the Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) arrested Geary County Sheriff Tony Wolf.

On Thursday, Oct. 18, the KBI arrested Anthony J. “Tony” Wolf, 44, at approximately 9 a.m., at the Geary County Sheriff’s Office, 826 N. Franklin St. in Junction City. He was arrested for felony theft, for allegedly giving a county-owned firearm as a gift to a third party, and for misuse of public funds. The misuse of public funds allegation asserts Wolf used public dollars in a manner not authorized by law.

The KBI initiated this investigation in August. The findings were presented to Dickinson County Attorney Andrea Purvis, who was appointed as special prosecutor for the case, and a warrant was obtained for Wolf’s arrest.

Following the arrest, Wolf was booked into the Geary County Jail, and then released on bond. He is on administrative leave.

Nothing further will be released at this time.”