Gatherings of 500 or More on Quarantine List

Anyone in Kansas who attends or travels to gatherings of 500 people of more will need to quarantine for two weeks. The Kansas Department of Health and Environment amended its quarantine list on Tuesday.

According to the agency, the state of Florida has been removed from the list while attendance at mass gatherings greater than 500 people as been added. Additionally, those countries with a CDC Level 3 Travel Health Notice with restrictions remain.

A comprehensive list of those individuals needing to quarantine for 14 days includes visitors and Kansans who have:

Attended/traveled to mass gathering events of 500 people or greater on or after August 11.

Traveled to/from Florida between June 29 – August 11.

Been on a cruise ship or river cruise on or after March 15.

International travel on or after July 14 to countries with a CDC Level 3 Travel Health Notice, including China, Iran, European Schengen area, United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland and Brazil. International travelers must follow CDC guidance and protocols.

Others needing to continue quarantining:

Anyone subject to a travel-related quarantine for a state or country previously on the travel-related quarantine list must complete their 14-day quarantine period.

Received notification from public health officials (state or local) that you are a close contact of a laboratory-confirmed case of COVID-19.

Travel quarantines do not prohibit travel through Kansas. People from these locations may still travel through Kansas. If this is done, KDHE recommends limited stops, wearing a mask at rest stops or when getting gas and being 6’ from others when doing so. If the destination is Kansas, they would be required to quarantine upon arrival to their destination.