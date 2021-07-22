VIDEO: Gasline Rupture Creates Large Fire Plume

First responders are on the scene of an incident in rural Ellsworth County where a gas line has ruptured and ignited, creating a large plume of fire.

A first responder at the scene tells KSAL News he estimates the plume to be shooting at least 500 feet into the air and he can feel the heat from the fire from a mile away.

The incident is happening in a rural area of Ellsworth County, about 4 miles south of the K156 / Interstate 70 Junction northeast of the city of Ellsworth.

There are no reports of injuries.

Video via Jeremy Diehl

Video via Elizabeth Diehl