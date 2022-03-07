Salina, KS

Now: 19 °

Currently: Clouds

Hi: 41 ° | Lo: 19 °

BREAKING NEWS

Gas Prices Nearing Record High

Todd PittengerMarch 7, 2022

Gas prices jumped six cents overnight.

According to Triple-A Kansas, the national average price for regular is up to $4.06 a gallon.That’s the highest in 14 years.

The last time gas prices hit $4 per gallon was during the Great Recession in July of 2008. The all-time high of $4.11 a gallon. Gas is up 45 cents a gallon over the past week.

In California, gas is already over five dollars a gallon.

In Kansas the average price is $3.67 a gallon. In Saline County the average is $3.57 a gallon..

_ _ _

Photo by Erik Mclean on Unsplash

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2022. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :


Latest Stories

Top News

Gas Prices Nearing Record High

Gas prices jumped six cents overnight. According to Triple-A Kansas, the national average price f...

March 7, 2022 Comments

Emergency Accident Reporting Plan E...

Top News

March 6, 2022

To Bee, Or Not To Bee

Kansas News

March 6, 2022

KWU Debate and Forensics Excel in T...

Kansas News

March 6, 2022

STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

To Bee, Or Not To Bee
March 6, 2022Comments
KWU Debate and Forensics ...
March 6, 2022Comments
2022 Fishing Forecast, At...
March 6, 2022Comments
March Most Wanted Online
March 6, 2022Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2022 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices