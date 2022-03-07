Gas Prices Nearing Record High

Gas prices jumped six cents overnight.

According to Triple-A Kansas, the national average price for regular is up to $4.06 a gallon.That’s the highest in 14 years.

The last time gas prices hit $4 per gallon was during the Great Recession in July of 2008. The all-time high of $4.11 a gallon. Gas is up 45 cents a gallon over the past week.

In California, gas is already over five dollars a gallon.

In Kansas the average price is $3.67 a gallon. In Saline County the average is $3.57 a gallon..

Photo by Erik Mclean on Unsplash