Residents in Pratt County are back in their homes following a gas leak.

Pratt County Emergency Management says more than 20 homes were evacuated and power was cut in a 12-mile radius after a gas leak was reported east of the town of Cullison on Sunday evening.

U.S. Highway 54 and a railroad were also closed after emergency crews reported the smell of gas and a vapor cloud.

No one was injured because of the leak.