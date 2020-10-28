Salina, KS

Garrett Named Unanimous Preseason All-Big 12 by League Coaches

KU Athletics ReleaseOctober 28, 2020

IRVING, Texas – Kansas senior Marcus Garrett is a unanimous selection for the Preseason All-Big 12 Team as selected by the conference coaches, the league announced Wednesday. The coaches were not allowed to vote for members of their own team.

The 2020 Naismith Defensive Player of the Year, last season Garrett led the Big 12 in assists (4.6) and assist-to-turnover ratio (2.7). The guard from Dallas also ranked among the Big 12 leaders in steals (fifth at 1.8). Garrett averaged 4.5 deflections per game, including 6.9 in his last nine outings. For the season, Garrett averaged 9.2 points and 4.5 rebounds per game. He was the 2020 Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year, USBWA All-District VI, All-Big 12 Second Team and a unanimous Big 12 All-Defensive Team selection.

Joining Garrett on the six-member Preseason All-Big 12 Team were Jared Butler (Baylor), Austin Reeves (Oklahoma), Cade Cunningham (Oklahoma State), Matt Coleman II (Texas) and Oscar Tshiebwe (West Virginia). There was a tie in the coaches’ votes, hence six players being named.

2020-21 Big 12 Preseason Honors (as selected by the league coaches)
Preseason Player of the Year – Jared Butler (Baylor, G, 6-3, 195, Jr.)
Preseason Newcomer of the Year – Marcus Santos-Silva (Texas Tech, F, 6-7, 245, Sr.)
Preseason Freshman of the Year – Cade Cunningham (Oklahoma State, G, 6-8, 299, Fr.)

Preseason All-Big 12 Team (listed alphabetically by school)
Jared Butler* (Baylor, G, 6-3, 195, Jr.)
MARCUS GARRETT* (Kansas, G, 6-5, 195, Sr.)
Austin Reaves (Oklahoma, G, 6-5, 206, Sr.)
Cade Cunningham (Oklahoma State, G, 6-8, 200, Fr.)
Matt Coleman III (Texas, G, 6-2, 180, Sr.)
Oscar Tshiebwe (West Virginia, F, 6-9, 260, So.)

*Denotes unanimous selection; A tie resulted in an extra position on the team.

Honorable Mention (listed alphabetically by school):
MaCio Teague (Baylor), Mark Vital (Baylor), Greg Brown III (Texas), Courtney Ramey (Texas), Jericho Sims (Texas), Kyler Edwards (Texas Tech), Mac McClung (Texas Tech), Derek Culver (West Virginia)

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2020. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

