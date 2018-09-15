Game Wardens Make Drug Arrests

Kansas Game Wardens make a drug bust.

According to the Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks, and Tourism game wardens in the northeast part of the state routinely focus enforcement efforts at urban fishing areas for both resource regulation compliance and to provide safety and security to sportsmen and sportswomen who utilize these areas. The goal is to ensure a quality fishing experience for everyone.

Two of these enforcement efforts were conducted in Shawnee and northern Osage counties.

The results of the warden’s late-night work include:

Possession of marijuana X1

Possession of methamphetamine X1

Possession of drug paraphernalia X2

Fishing without a license X4

There were also a couple of arrests for active warrants.