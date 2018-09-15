Salina, KS

Game Wardens Make Drug Arrests

KSALSeptember 15, 2018

Kansas Game Wardens make a drug bust.

According to the Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks, and Tourism game wardens in the northeast part of the state routinely focus enforcement efforts at urban fishing areas for both resource regulation compliance and to provide safety and security to sportsmen and sportswomen who utilize these areas. The goal is to ensure a quality fishing experience for everyone.

Two of these enforcement efforts were conducted in Shawnee and northern Osage counties.

The results of  the warden’s late-night work include:

  • Possession of marijuana X1
  • Possession of methamphetamine X1
  • Possession of drug paraphernalia X2
  • Fishing without a license X4

There were also a couple of arrests for active warrants.

© 2007 - 2018 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH