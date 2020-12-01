Gallery Hours Extended For First Friday at SAC

Friday, December 4, 2020 is the final First Friday of the year at Salina Art Center. Gallery hours are extended to 7pm, one night only.

Guests can explore exhibitions including “In Range” by Jennifer Ray, “The Spaces Between” featuring Robert Bubp, Lynn Benson, and Tim Stone, and “Hoping You Are Well” by Rachel Epp Buller. Admission to all three exhibitions is FREE and everyone is welcome.

Rachel Epp Buller is the Artist-In-Residence, December 2 – 20, 2020. “Hoping You Are Well” is an installation that is a direct response to the sudden changes in the way we engage with art and museums forced upon us during COVID times. During her residency, Epp Buller will be secluded with her work in the South Gallery, the only connection with the artist will be through letter writing. Viewers are invited to write letters for the project and send them through the post or deliver them through the mail slot in the gallery door. We invite you to write a letter about a time you felt cared for by someone else and deliver them to Rachel while she is in residence.

Letters can be dropped off in person at the Art Center during public hours, written from the ARTery, Wednesday – Saturday 11am-5pm, or mailed to the following address:

Rachel Epp Buller

Salina Art Center

242 S Santa Fe

Salina, KS 67401

Beginning in December, Salina Art Center is changing gallery hours to Wednesday-Saturday 11-5pm. Through December and January, the galleries are closed on Sundays. Admission is always free.

