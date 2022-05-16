Funding Sought for Viking Mural

Funding is being sought for a project to paint a modern, Viking mural in the town known as “Little Sweden”.

Artist Cal McNichols is hosting an online fundraiser to fund a modern, Viking mural in Lindsborg to bring the Swedish heritage of the town to life. The fundraiser is going on right now online via Kickstarter through June 11th.

The mural will be painted on the thirty foot tall Trollslända wall that overlooks the Hemslöjd.

Due to the covid pandemic, and the death of one of the building’s owners, the mural and fundraising for it was postponed for about two years. The surviving owner Lesa Larson expressed her wish for the mural to continue once the pandemic died down.

It was only natural that a larger-than-life Viking would be the subject of the mural, as local schools in the Smoky Valley display a Viking as their symbol or mascot.

“I want to give to the Swedish heritage of the town especially because I have family roots in Lindsborg,” said

McNichols.

Through the fundraiser, donors can receive thank you gifts for helping this project come to life. Thank yous include a limited edition print, sticker, jacket, and more that have all been designed by McNichols.

“I don’t see this probably happening if we don’t have some sort of fundraiser such as this to be able to support a mural on this size,” said Larson. “If people are donating and giving money, and don’t live in this community, please

come visit because you will love this community.”

Curious minds can see a video, further backstory, and funding breakdown of the project here.