Funding Help Available For Arts Organizations

Nearly $500,000 in grant funding is being made available to provide operational support to Kansas arts organizations experiencing financial difficulties as a result of COVID-19.

According to Kansas Governor Laura Kelly’s office, the Kansas Department of Commerce and the Kansas Creative Industries Arts Commission will distribute CARES Act arts funding through the Short-Term Operational Support (SOS) Program, a grant program developed to assist with immediate financial needs resulting from the COVID-19 outbreak.

Applications will be accepted beginning Monday, May 4, through May 15th.

“COVID-19 has placed unexpected strain on all facets of our economy, including the arts,” Kelly said. “Together, we will ensure no organization is left behind in this emergency.”

Kansas-based nonprofit 501(c)(3) arts organizations whose primary purpose is to produce, present, promote or serve the arts are eligible to apply for SOS grant funding. SOS grants can be used by organizations to cover payroll, fees for contract personnel and facility costs such as rent and utilities.

“The arts account for thousands of Kansas jobs and play a critical role in creating a high quality of life in Kansas,” Secretary of Commerce David Toland said. “Ensuring this sector isn’t overlooked during the COVID-19 pandemic is an important step as we rebuild the Kansas economy.”

For more information on the Short-Term Operational Support Program and to apply online, visit www.kansascommerce.gov/ArtsSOS.

For current information on COVID-19 in Kansas go to covid.ks.gov.