Funding a Fantastic Fireworks Show

More shells, more show. That’s what organizers are planning for the 2020 edition of Skyfire over Salina.

Dave Taggeman with Salina Ambucs tells KSAL News that the technology behind this fireworks display will make it the preeminent show in central Kansas.

The new electronic show will have music timed down to the millisecond to match the notes with exploding shells in the sky.

Taggeman joined in on the KSAL Morning News Extra Friday and explained that amid a sluggish COVID19 economy – they nearly cancelled the show until some local business leaders encouraged them to try a GoFundMe page.

Donations have been coming in, but the campaign is still $12,000 short of hitting the goal of raising $25,000.

The launch will once again be on East Crawford Rec Area but because of construction, moves closer to Matson field. “Any donation big or small will be greatly appreciated,” Taggeman said.

Donations can be made on the GoFundMe page or mailed to Salina Skyfire, PO Box 1952, Salina, KS 67402.