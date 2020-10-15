Fund Raising Funnel Cake Wagon in Salina

Todd PittengerOctober 15, 2020

The “Fabulous Fund Raising Funnel Cake Wagon” is stopping at various locations across Kansas, and this week it’s in Salina.

According to Ottawa Amusements, they decided to open their Funnel Cake Wagon. The mobile carnival company says even though we were unable to provide Salina with amusement rides this summer, you can still enjoy your favorite carnival treats.

The “Fabulous Fund Raising Funnel Cake Wagon” is parked in the parking lot at the Mid State Plaza shopping center on South 9th Street iIn front of Petco. Theya re serving golden brown funnel cakes, fried oreos, and flavor burst ice cream. Hours are from noon until 10 PM everyday.

Last week The “Fabulous Fund Raising Funnel Cake Wagon” was in Arkansas City. It also had made stope in other locations including Wichita, Derby, and Andover. It is in Salina this week at least through Sunday.

A portion of our proceeds is donated to the Kansas Food Bank which provides food to over 700 pantries throughout Kansas. So far, over $50,000 has been raised during the stops.

 

