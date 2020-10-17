Salina, KS

Fund Established For Injured Officer

Todd PittengerOctober 17, 2020

A fund has been established for an injured officer.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation and the Lyons Police Department identified the officer shot Friday afternoon outside of a Lyons residence. Officer Cory Ryan, 36, of Lyons, was shot multiple times when responding to a 911 call from a citizen who reported being threatened with a gun. Ryan joined the Lyons Police Department in 2012. He is currently being treated at a Wichita hospital, where he is improving. Ryan is in critical, but stable condition.

The KBI says Lyons Police Chief Justin Holliday also sustained minor injuries when removing the 56-year-old Lyons man from the shooting scene. Holliday was treated at a local hospital and is now recovering at home.

The 56-year-old injured man is now in good condition, and could be released from the hospital as early as today.

Adam Hrabik, 40, was arrested related to the incident, and is being held at the Reno County Sheriffâ€™s Office Detention Center. He has not yet been formally charged.

A fund has been set up to cover the expenses of Officer Cory Ryan and his family at the Lyons Federal Bank, 200 E. Ave. S., Lyons, KS 67554. Donations will also be taken at the First Bank-Sterling, 128 S. Broadway Ave., Sterling, KS 67579, or the Lyons Police Department 303 E. Main St., Lyons, KS 67554.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing. Once completed the findings will be turned over to the Rice County Attorney for review.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2020. All Rights Reserved.

