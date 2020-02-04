Salina, KS

Todd PittengerFebruary 4, 2020

A full day of First Friday Night Live events are planned for later this week. Everything from art exhibits and displays to a wide of concerts is on the schedule.

Salina Arts & Humanities, Salina Downtown Incorporated and downtown stakeholders present Friday Night Live—an arts and entertainment series for Salina residents and visitors designed to increase attendance and participation in arts-related events and to strengthen partnerships in the downtown arts district and satellite locations throughout the city.

Events are listed chronologically, to encourage patrons to visit as many locations as possible.

Friday, February 7th events:

William Counter | Exhibition

11:00 am – 9:00 pm | Salina Country Club | 2101 E Country Club Rd

 

Watercolors, Pencils & Crayons by Deborah Fulford | Artist Reception

4:00 pm – 5:30 pm | Gallery 708 | Salina Public Library | 301 W Elm St

 

Prissilla’s Pretty’s, Custom Jewelry Designs by Janette Godwin

4:00 pm – 7:00 pm | Streit Sandblasting | 116 E Iron Ave

 

Reality Sandwiches by William Counter

4:30 pm – 6:00 pm | Visual Voices at UU Gallery | 901 Beatrice St

 

Jennifer Weigel | Conceptual Exhibit

4:30 pm – 7:00 pm | The Flower Nook | 208 E Iron Ave

 

Shattering the Void | Mother Tongue, Motherhood, & Transculturation

Music by Dr. Fofo Tai-Jung Jackson

5:00 pm – 7:00 pm | Salina Art Center | 150 S Santa Fe Ave

 

Sculptural Journey by David Olson

5:00 pm – 7:00 pm | Peaceful Body Wellness Retreat | 148 S Santa Fe Ave

 

Ensemble by Linda Lewis | Poetry Reading

7:00 pm – 8:00 pm | Ad Astra Books & Coffee House | 141 N Santa Fe Ave

 

Eulenspiegel Puppet Theatre – In the Mirror, 3 Tales from Asia

7:00 pm – 8:00 pm | Salina Art Center | 150 S Santa Fe Ave

 

Fusion!: KWU Festival of Music – President’s Concert

7:30 pm – 8:45 pm | Kansas Wesleyan University | 100 E Claflin Ave

 

Murder on the Orient Express*

7:30 pm – 9:30 pm | Salina Community Theatre | 303 E Iron Ave

 

The Old No. 5s

8:00 pm – 11:00 pm | The Voo | 249 N Santa Fe Ave

 

Acoustic Night

9:00 pm – 12:00 am | Pour House | 311 E Pacific

