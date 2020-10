The coldest weather of the season yet is bringing with it the possibility of the first frost of the fall.

According to the National Weather Service, a Frost Advisory is in effect for early Friday morning as low temperatures are forecast to dip down into the mid to low 30s.

The most likely time for frost is from 3am till 9am Friday. Temperatures as low as 32 will result in frost formation.

Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.