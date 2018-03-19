Salina, KS

Front Yard Fracas

KSAL StaffMarch 19, 2018

A Salina man pulled out a machete to protect himself from an intoxicated stranger at his home on St. Patrick’s Day.

No one was injured after police broke up a fight on a front lawn in the 700 block of W. Crawford and arrested 30-year-old Raymond Lawrence of Salina.

Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that 33-year-old Kiel Bale answered his door just before 9pm after Lawrence allegedly banged on it repeatedly.

Police say Lawrence had been drinking and had a bottle of alcohol in his hand – and began swinging it at Bale. He then pulled a knife out of his pocket and that’s when Bale took action, grabbing his own machete.

A shoving and shouting match played out in front of the house until police arrived.

Officers arrested Lawrence on multiple charges that could include aggravated assault and battery.

Police say Lawrence’s knife was part of a utility tool.

