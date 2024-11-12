“From the Land of Kansas” Gift Boxes

The Kansas holiday gift box is now available to order for the 2024 holiday season from the From the Land of Kansas state trademark program at the Kansas Department of Agriculture.

According to the agency, the Kansas holiday gift box contains an assortment of products grown, raised or produced in Kansas, making gift-giving easy. Filled with wonderful Kansas-made products, you can have this box shipped directly to the recipient with a handwritten note.

The 2024 holiday gift box contains: Honey (AJ Honey Farms in Salina); Beef Sticks (Pat’s Beef Jerky from Liebenthal); MKC’s Rub (MKC Kitchen LLC in Bazine); Sweet & Tangy Mustard (Grannie’s Homemade Mustard from Hillsboro); Mild and Sassy BBQ Sauce (Spice It Up from Bonner Springs); Baked Potato Soup Mix (Twisted Pepper in Wichita); Sand Plum Jelly (Bruce’s Bullseye Farms in Leon); Summer Sausage (R Family Farms in Lebanon); Rainbow Pops Freeze-Dried Candy (Mammoth Mouth in LaCygne); Chocolate Sunflower (Sweet Granada in Emporia); and Milk Chocolate Toffee (Tonja’s Toffee in Leoti).

Gift boxes can be purchased online at shop.fromthelandofkansas.com/from-the-land-of-kansas-gift-box and can be shipped anywhere in the United States. For orders larger than 10, call 785-564-6759 or email [email protected] to ensure holiday delivery. December 5 is the last day to order for guaranteed delivery before Christmas.

“Our holiday gift boxes are the perfect gift for anyone who loves Kansas. It’s a way to give back to Kansas ag businesses while making gift shopping simple and personalized,” said Sammy Gleason, From the Land of Kansas marketing manager. “We appreciate all our customers who come back each year to support our hard-working producers and look forward to new customers ordering for the first time.”

The From the Land of Kansas trademark program at KDA is designed to promote and celebrate agricultural experiences and products grown, raised or produced in Kansas. For more information about the holiday gift boxes or about the trademark program, visit fromthelandofkansas.com or contact the From the Land of Kansas marketing team at 785-564-6759.