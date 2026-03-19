Fritz Leads New-Look Cougars Into 2026 Season

Team picture courtesy of @re8ularshoots (Instagram)

As the Cougars prepare for a new softball season, anticipation is building among both players and coaches.

After finishing 2025 with a record of 20-8, South returns a small core of contributors from last year’s squad.

Paityn Fritz, Brylee Moss and Breckon Webb are the lone returning starters, with Fritz expected to lead the Cougars both at the plate and in the circle.

In three varsity seasons, Fritz has already had an amazing career at South, earning her the opportunity to continue playing at the next level with UNLV. Her 197 strikeouts and batting average of .465 with 21 home runs over the past two seasons has put Fritz in the record books with her best still to come in year four.

Brylee Moss also returns for her senior season. Moss hit .290 across 24 games last year, with nine of her 20 hits going for extra bases.

Breckon Webb brings back a .243 average in 74 at-bats, and Delaney Harris should see more playing time after collecting 13 hits in 55 at-bats last season.

In addition to having several new players in starring roles this season, the Cougars will also have a new head coach. After three seasons as an assistant at Kansas Wesleyan working with pitchers and infielders, Samantha Huffstickler will coach the Cougars in 2026. In what will be her first season as a head coach at the high school level, Huffstickler is excited about the opportunity to lead a team with players who will see consistent varsity action for the first time.

“Honestly I couldn’t ask for a better group of girls,” Huffstickler said. “They’ve really bought in to my style of coaching and I expect a lot from them. I know they’re young, but so far it’s been fantastic.”

Several of those players stepping into magnified roles will be in the circle. Sophomore Nora Seay is expected to play a pivotal role for the pitching staff as a potential starter.

“She is so solid,” Huffstickler said. “Her demeanor doesn’t change and the way that she carries herself is going to be huge for us.”

Seay pitched 9.1 innings last season a freshman and acquitted herself well at the varsity level.

Junior Natalie Riffel will primarily see her first varsity action in the outfield but could find herself pitching in relief. Incoming freshman Ella Chamberlain will also be expected to pitch valuable relief innings for the Cougars.

Offensively, the Cougars have talent but are still searching for the right batting order with the season fast approaching. South’s coaching staff has considered moving Paityn Fritz to the leadoff spot to maximize her plate appearances. It would be a new role for Fritz, but regardless of where she hits, she will be counted on to produce.

From a team-wide standpoint, coach Huffstickler wants the Cougars to focus on driving the ball up the middle and working gap-to-gap. That approach is influenced in part by unpredictable spring weather, which often forces teams to be more versatile rather than relying solely on hitting home runs.

The South softball season starts on the road Monday at Junction City. The Cougars home opener will be Thursday against Abilene.