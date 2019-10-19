Salina, KS

Friends of the Library to Have Fall Book Sale

KSAL StaffOctober 19, 2019

The Friends of the Salina Public Library will have its Fall Book Sale on Oct. 26 and 27 in the library’s Prescott Room. The Saturday sale will run from 9 a.m.-3 p.m., and the Sunday sale will be from 1-3 p.m. They will also mark Friends of the Library Week Oct. 20-26 with a membership drive from 3:30-5:30 p.m. Monday-Thursday.

The sale will feature a variety of books that have been donated or withdrawn from the library’s collection. On Sunday, books will be $5 a bag. The Friends will supply the bags for shoppers to fill.

The sale benefits the Friends of the Library, a volunteer, board-guided, membership organization that acts as a booster club for the library. Some Friends’ activities include providing volunteers for library events, purchasing T-shirts for Summer Reading, supplies for the CLASS program and new self-check machines, supporting the Salina Poetry Series, and providing scholarships for teen library volunteers.

Friends members will be invited to an exclusive pre-sale the Friday evening before the public book sale. The evening includes refreshments, music and door prizes. Additionally, Friends do not incur late fines on items checked out from the library and are able to enroll in CLASS courses the day before public registration opens each semester. Any new Friends joining now through the end of the year will receive the remainder of 2018 for free, and their membership will run through the end of 2019

