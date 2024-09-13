FRIDAY NIGHT BROADCAST SCHEDULE

HIGH SCHOOL GAMEDAY

Coverage begins: 6:00 PM

Preview all the biggest games in the area, complete with game breakdowns from broadcasters. Plus, take a look at the latest rankings in all classes in Kansas High School Football, and get all the best information to kickoff your Friday night!

Broadcast team: Michael St. John hosts

Salina South vs Maize South

Coverage begins: 6:45 PM

Kickoff: 7:00 PM

Broadcast team: Dan Flemming & Collin Crowder

Listen on: Y 93.7 FM / Listen online HERE.

Salina Central at Arkansas City

Coverage begins: 6:45 PM

Kickoff: 7:00 PM

Broadcast team: Fulton Caster

Listen on: 1150 KSAL-AM / 106.7 FM / Listen online HERE.

Ell-Saline vs. Osborne

Coverage begins: 6:45 PM

Kickoff: 7:00 PM

Broadcast team: Todd Senecal & Jacob Simpson

Listen on: FM 104.9 / Listen online HERE.

Abilene vs Chapman

Coverage begins: 6:45 PM

Kickoff: 7:00 PM

Broadcast team: Trent Sanchez & Ron Preston

Listen on: 1560 KABI-AM / Listen online HERE.

WHEAT STATE SCOREBOARD SHOW

Coverage begins: 10:00 PM

Recap all the biggest games in the area, complete with post game recaps from broadcasters all across the state! With reports from Topeka to Garden City, and many cities in between, the Wheat State Scoreboard Show is your number one spot to hear about all the action Friday night!

Broadcast team: Michael St. John hosts