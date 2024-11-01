Friday Night Area Football Playoff Results 11/1/2024

Maize South 56 , Salina Central 35
Hutchinson 42 , Salina South 7
McPherson 41 , Abilene 20
Ell-Saline 56 , Mankato Rock-Hills 8
Little River 42 , Lincoln 40
Hoisington 28 , Ellsworth 15
Marion 70 , Sacred Heart 31
Goddard-Eisenhower 55 , Emporia 10
Central Plains 40 , Sylvan-Lucas 38
Beloit 41 , Minneapolis 14
Victoria 52 , Fairfield 0
Clifton-Clyde 45 , Solomon 0
Sedgwick 48 , Republic Co. 20
Great Bend 49 , Newton 7
Conway Springs 59 , Bennington 20
Andale 51 , Concordia 7
Phillipsburg 16 , Kingman 6
Manhattan 59 , Wichita North 0
Halstead 36 , Lakin 6
Derby 62 , Haysville-Campus 7
Hays 31 , Andover 0
Andover Central 49 , El Dorado 13
Southeast of Saline 76 , Larned 12
Valley Center 7 , Goddard 6
Norton 33 , Hillsboro 22
Maize 37 , Washburn Rural 21
Council Grove 35 , Caney Valley 14
Rock Creek 51 , Smoky Valley 8
Hesston 43 , Goodland 34
Clay Center 47 , Pratt 46
Sterling 48 , Thomas More Prep 6