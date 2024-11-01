Friday Night Area Football Playoff Results 11/1/2024

By KSAL Staff November 1, 2024

Maize South 56 , Salina Central 35

Hutchinson 42 , Salina South 7

McPherson 41 , Abilene 20

Ell-Saline 56 , Mankato Rock-Hills 8

Little River 42 , Lincoln 40

Hoisington 28 , Ellsworth 15

Marion 70 , Sacred Heart 31

Goddard-Eisenhower 55 , Emporia 10

Central Plains 40 , Sylvan-Lucas 38

Beloit 41 , Minneapolis 14

Victoria 52 , Fairfield 0

Clifton-Clyde 45 , Solomon 0

Sedgwick 48 , Republic Co. 20

Great Bend 49 , Newton 7

Conway Springs 59 , Bennington 20

Andale 51 , Concordia 7

Phillipsburg 16 , Kingman 6

Manhattan 59 , Wichita North 0

Halstead 36 , Lakin 6

Derby 62 , Haysville-Campus 7

Hays 31 , Andover 0

Andover Central 49 , El Dorado 13

Southeast of Saline 76 , Larned 12

Valley Center 7 , Goddard 6

Norton 33 , Hillsboro 22

Maize 37 , Washburn Rural 21

Council Grove 35 , Caney Valley 14

Rock Creek 51 , Smoky Valley 8

Hesston 43 , Goodland 34

Clay Center 47 , Pratt 46

Sterling 48 , Thomas More Prep 6