Friday Morning High Speed Pursuit

Over a half dozen law enforcement agencies participated in a multi-county high speed pursuit early Friday morning.

According to the Rooks County Sheriff’s Office, at approximately 03:00 AM their assistance was requested by the Hays Police Department for a vehicle pursuit which began in Hays.

The pursuit was northbound on Highway U183 at high rates of speeds, in excess of 100 MPH. As the pursuit approached spike strips were set up and unsuccessful by the Rooks County Sheriff’s Department.

Rooks County Sheriff’s Deputys then took lead of the pursuit through Plainville and Stockton at high rates of speeds. The pursuit continued northbound on Highway U183 through Glade. Prior to Glade a Phillips County Sheriff’s Deputy was successful in deploying spike strips.