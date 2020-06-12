Friday Feelgood: SalinaThreads.com Launches

To give back to the community and encourage others to do the same, Messenger Total Promotions and Mr. Freeland Design have partnered to launch SalinaThreads.com, a community-themed t-shirt store with a purpose.This new initiative supports charity organizations in the Salina area.

“Our mission with SalinaThreads is to provide an avenue for our community members to give back while wearing their Salina pride!” said Erik Shupe, owner of Messenger Total Promotions. “In times such as these, it is even more important to give back to organizations and charities that help people get back on their feet. Together, we can make a difference.”

When you purchase a shirt from SalinaThreads.com, 10% will go to a local charity organization. Each month, a different charity will be supported. During the month of June, the Greater Salina Community Foundation will receive a 10% donation from all sales.

“I am a Salina native and am proud to call this city my home,” said Michael Freeland, owner of Mr. Freeland Design. “I have been looking for more opportunities to give back to the community and this partnership with Messenger Total Promotions was the perfect fit at the perfect time.”

Freeland said the Greater Salina Community Foundation was chosen as the first charity organization because it impacts so many different organizations and individuals in the community. Donations from the SalinaThreads initiative will go to the community foundation’s Fund for Greater Salina, which provides community grants to a variety of causes throughout the year.

“So many lives have been changed for the better because of the various grants and funds dispersed through the community foundation,” Freeland said.

As the SalinaThreads initiative continues throughout the year, more locally focused t-shirt designs will be added each month.

“These shirts will allow people to show the world how proud they are to be from Salina, Kansas,” Freeland said. “Our hope is that this project will be a springboard for more conversations about how we can continue to market Salina as a great place to call home.”

Visit www.salinathreads.com today to purchase a shirt this month and support the Greater Salina Community Foundation.

Buy Local • Wear Local • Support Local