Free Throws Secure Victory For Minneapolis

Junior Kaden McCullick scored 10 of his 15 points in the fourth quarter, including shooting 6-for-6 at the free throw line, to seal the win for the Minneapolis Lions over the Winfield Vikings, 65-62.

This game was apart of the 48th annual Adolph Rupp Tournament at Halstead on the consolation side of the bracket.

Minneapolis controlled the first half behind 11 points from Senior TreVaughn Thomas to give the Lions the 25-19 lead at the break.

The Lions would extend their lead to 10 by the end of the third quarter. Winfield was held to just 10 points in the period, all of them scored by Senior Jordan Mays. Minneapolis went into the fourth with the 39-29 advantage.

Scoring picked up in the fourth quarter. The Vikings would score more in the period than they did in the previous three quarters combined. Minneapolis was outscored 33-26 in the final frame.

Mays posted 18 of his game-high 31 points to bring the Vikings back to within two with two minutes left to go. McCullick would seal the deal at the line, but the Lions received six points each in the fourth from Thomas and Freshman Spencer Davidson.

Minneapolis finished the game with four players in double-figures. Thomas led the way with 20 points. McCullick, who received the Salina Ortho Player of the Game, had 15. Davidson dropped 12, while Freshman Trent Moeckel knocked in 11.

The Lions move to 5-7 on the season and advances to the fifth-place game on Saturday afternoon against the Rose Hill Rockets.