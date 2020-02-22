Free Tax Help Available

The Salina Area United Way is making free tax preparation help available to help you k ep more of your hard-earned cash. The agency is offering free tax assistance services to individuals and families through the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program. VITA is an IRS-sponsored program. VITA is for moderate and low-income individuals and families, generally with an income of $56,000 and below. It’s providing income tax preparation assistance by trained and certified volunteers.

According to the United Way, there are no hidden fees with the VITA Program, which has played an important role in Salina for over 19 years. Free means free. “Last year, more than 1,600 had tax assistance through the program. Volunteers will provide the same high-level of assistance again this year, said Brenda Gutierrez, Program Director Salina Area United Way. In 2018, E-filed total refunds were $1,505,462 for the area. “Tell your friends to take advantage of this valuable program,” Gutierrez added.

The program is at 145B S. Santa Fe. Tax assistance is available from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Mondays; 1 to 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, and 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Saturdays through April 16. Services are on a first-come-first-served basis by IRS certified volunteers. There is plenty of parking in the City of Salina lots.

Taxpayers must bring a government-issued photo ID, Social Security card, or Social Security number verification letter for all persons named on the tax return, as well as each of their birthdates. They must also bring all income statements including W-2 and 1099 forms for all incomes. Those with health insurance purchased on the marketplace should bring 1095 forms (Affordable Health Care Statements). Taxpayers hoping to claim a Kansas Homestead refund should bring their property tax bills. Those claiming child-care tax credits should bring the total they paid as well as the provider’s tax ID number. Those who wish to receive their refund via direct deposit, or pay their taxes via bank draft should bring a blank check or bank card indicating the account’s routing number and account number. Finally, copies of last year’s state and federal returns are helpful to speed the process of completing this year’s form.

More information about the VITA program is available at 785-829-8135.