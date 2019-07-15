Salina, KS

Free Summer Meal Program Ends Friday

Todd PittengerJuly 15, 2019

The free summer meal program in Salina ends this week. The free summer meal program ends on Friday.

Free meals are for all children ages one through eighteen. Adults are welcome to eat breakfast for $2.00 and lunch for $4.00. There are no income or registration requirements to receive meals.

 Serving Sites:

  • Central High School – 650 E. Crawford, south student entrance
  • Heartland Early Education – 700 Jupiter, north double doors off Venus
  • Heusner Elementary, 1300 Norton, west doors from playground
  • Schilling Elementary – 3121 Canterbury, side door by gym
  • Stewart Elementary – 2123 Roach, front door
  • Sunset Elementary – 1510 W. Republic, south door to cafeteria
  • Salina Fieldhouse – 140 N. 5th Street, front door
  • Salvation Army – 1137 N. Santa Fe, front door

