Free Summer Lunches Available

Free summer lunches are available in Salina from a couple of different sources. USD 305 is continuing its free summer lunch program, and the Salina Public Library, in partnership with St. John’s Missionary Baptist Church, will provide free grab-and-go lunches as well.

USD 305 is offering free grab-and-go breakfast and lunch:

Open 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Monday – Friday

No meals served July 3

The free meal distribution ends July 17

Available to all children ages 1-18.

No signup, eligibility, or paperwork required.

Children must be present per federal government (USDA) requirements.

Visit any site regardless of school attended.

Drive-thru distribution of meals from seven school sites:

Schilling Elementary, 3121 Canterbury

Sunset Elementary, 1510 W. Republic

Cottonwood Elementary, 215 S. Phillips

Oakdale Elementary, 811 E. Iron

South Middle School, 2015 Simmons

Central High School, 650 E. Crawford

Heartland Early Education, 700 Jupiter

Additionally, the Salina Public Library, in partnership with St. John’s Missionary Baptist Church, will provide free grab-and-go lunches this summer.



Pickup will begin June 1st and run through July 31st.

The lunches will be provided from 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. with priority for youth during the first half-hour. If supplies allow, free lunches for adults will be available after children are served.

Lunches are first come, first serve.

The service will be available on the lawn on the northwest corner of the library, next to the drive for the book drop. In the case of inclement weather, lunch will be canceled.

Patrons are asked to observe social distancing during pickup.

“When Pastor (Allen) Smith approached us about the library being a free lunch site, we knew immediately that this would be a perfect fit for us,” Lisa Newman, Head of Youth Services, said. “During a normal year, we have hundreds of children and families visit us in the summer. Unfortunately, the COVID-19 crisis forced us to make some changes, and we are grateful St. John’s has been flexible and willing to make it work in whatever format possible.”

St. John’s makes the lunches and delivers them to the library. Meals will be packed in bags or containers to limit contact.

In the event of severe weather (severe weather warning), the meal sites will close.