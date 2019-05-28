Free Summer Food Program Starts June 3

Free lunches will be available again this summer for children who are out of school. USD 305 will continue its free summer meal program beginning next week.

According to the district, the goal is for a wonderful, happy, healthy and active summer.

Kids can begin their day with a free, nutritious breakfast. They then can exercise their mind and body and return for a free, nutritious lunch. Lunchtime activities and programs will be provided by the Salina Area United Way and the Salina Educators. Weekly sports ball giveaways will be held, courtesy of Salina Charities League.

Visit www.usd305.com and click on the Summer Food Program link to view flyers, menus, activities and other information.

Breakfast will be served only at Stewart Elementary School from 7:45-8:15 a.m. and Central High School from 8:00-8:30 a.m. from June 3 through June 28.

Lunches will be served from June 3 through July 19 from 12:00-12:30 p.m. at all sites, with the exception of:

Stewart Elementary, which will serve from June 3 through June 28 Central High School, which will not serve lunch All sites will be closed on July 4

FREE meals are for all children ages one through eighteen. Adults are welcome to eat breakfast for $2.00 and lunch for $4.00. There are no income or registration requirements to receive meals.

Serving Sites: