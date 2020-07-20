Free School Physicals, Dental Services Available

Free physicals, and dental services for children preparing to head back to school in Salina and Saline County will be made available later this week. Salina Family Healthcare Center will be offering no cost school and sports physicals at our clinic on Saturday, July 25th from 9 – 11 am.

According to the organization, this service is for Saline County and Salina students in grades K-12. Their dental team will also be on hand providing dental screenings and fluoride varnish applications.

No appointments are necessary; insurance will be billed if available. Facemasks will be required.

Salina Family Healthcare Center was founded as Salina Health Education Foundation in 1979 and merged with Salina Cares in 2004. The organization opened a dental office in 2005 and grew again, adding pharmacy and behavioral health, in 2013 and 2015 respectively.

Salina Family Healthcare Center’s mission is to serve the community at the crossroads of compassionate healthcare and professional education, and is a Federal Qualified Health Center.